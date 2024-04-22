Atlanta Falcons trade down and add weapons for Kirk Cousin in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #74 Javon Bullard Safety
Ideally, the Atlanta Falcons will have added a corner at this point in the draft. However, with McConkey and Verse unexpectedly falling the picks simply haven't lined up. That continues to be the case here with the Falcons adding a safety with Championship experience and the flexibility to be used in a number of roles.
If the Falcons were to target a Georgia Bulldog in this draft none are a better fit than Javon Bullard. Yes, you have players with far more talent in Bowers, McConkey, and Mims but none fit the exact need that Atlanta has in the secondary. Adding Bullard at this point is a great decision that gives you a chance to find a starter or at least a contributor to the secondary.
Pick #79 Kris Abrams-Draine Corner
The former receiver should have little problem in cracking Atlanta's rotation at the position. Abrams-Draine is far from a perfect prospect at the position but would be great depth to add behind A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips. Those are Atlanta's starting corners at this point in the offseason.
Outside of cheap veteran depth, this would be the first move they made at the position despite losing Jeff Okudah.