Atlanta Falcons trade for Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson
The Atlanta Falcons have needed more depth at wide receiver and now they have taken a chance on Rams WR Van Jefferson, hoping he can get back to his old ways
The Atlanta Falcons have been experimenting this season at the wide receiver position. Drake London is firmly entrenched as the number one but past him, it has been a mix of different players.
The Falcons are hoping that they solved some of the depth issues as they have traded for Van Jefferson who had a really good season in 2021 but has fallen down the pecking order for the Los Angeles Rams since then.
Atlanta Falcons trade for Rams WR Van Jefferson in a late-round swap
The Atlanta Falcons have been mixing things up at the wide receiver position through the young season. Mack Hollins has had the majority of the snaps behind Drake London but recently KhaDarel Hodge has seen more action.
Then they have used Scotty Miller a few times, Josh Ali spent some time on the roster until he was injured, and Zay Malone was a practice squad elevation this past week.
It was rumored early today that Rams WR Van Jefferson was on the trading block and it didn't take long before we found out that the Atlanta Falcons would be his new team. The Falcons have traded for Van Jefferson in a swap of sixth and seventh-round picks, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
As Rapoport said, this is a move that could pay huge dividends for the Falcons, but even if it doesn't you aren't losing much at all. The Falcons traded back one round in a draft that isn't for another 17 months.
Jefferson, during the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021, had 802 yards receiving and six touchdowns. The bad news is that since then he has only 477 yards and three touchdowns. With that being said, the Rams aren't exactly short on receivers so he may have just been in a bad situation.
Van Jefferson's dad, Shawn Jefferson, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2000 to 2002. He is now the wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons were smart to pounce on this. They need the talent and Van is a talented player who was a second-round pick just three years ago.