Falcons make a move for Justin Fields in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Atlanta gets their quarterback, and then some.
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 2, the Falcons make their move. Rather, they will have already made it.
Prior to Draft day, the Falcons will have traded their second rounder, plus a fourth-round pick in 2025, in exchange for quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears hold the no. 1 overall pick in the draft, which makes it simple for the team to move on from Fields and draft Caleb Williams to take over.
The Falcons, meanwhile, get a dynamic dual-threat quarterback still with loads of potential. His ceiling hasn't even been reached just yet, due to the poor play-calling and coaching around him. Fields is maybe the best running quarterback in football and became one of just three quarterbacks ever to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season when he did that over the 2022 campaign.
He brings a big arm to the table, though. There is plenty of film out there showing Fields' capabilities as a passer. It's just up to the Falcons to pair him with the right coach and coordinator. If Atlanta gets the right guys on staff, Fields could have his best season yet. Imagine an offense with Fields and Bijan Robinson in the backfield, plus Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
Oh, and don't forget the Falcons' Round 3 selection coming up.