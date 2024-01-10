Falcons make a move for Justin Fields in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Atlanta gets their quarterback, and then some.
By Ryan Heckman
To go along with their playmakers already in-house, the Falcons use their third-round pick on Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan. Everybody talks about Rome Odunze as one of the top prospects in this class, and justifiably so. But, McMillan will also have himself a future in this league.
McMillan will pair nicely with London, giving the Falcons a speedy, 6-foot-1 target who is very fluid in his movements. This is an explosive athlete who has high awareness for garnering yards after the catch. McMillan could end up being a quarterback's best friend in key situations. This is someone Fields can get the ball to quickly, and in space, and watch him do the rest.
Over the past two seasons with the Huskies, McMillan has caught 124 passes for over 1,600 yards and four touchdowns. He even threw in a rushing touchdown this last year, for good measure.
There are a lot of talented wideouts in this class, but McMillan definitely looks like he will, at the very least, become a serviceable WR3 with high WR2 upside. Assuming the Falcons' offense isn't anything like 2023, I would assume McMillan has a great shot at panning out as the team's second option.