Falcons make a move for Justin Fields in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Atlanta gets their quarterback, and then some.
By Ryan Heckman
I think it is safe to say that the Jeff Okudah experiment didn't exactly work out the way Atlanta had hoped. With Okudah hitting free agency and Clark Phillips still developing, the Falcons decide to add some talent, competition and depth at the position by drafting Auburn cornerback D.J. James.
The senior stands six feet tall and brings incredible, natural instincts to the position. With the league transitioning more and more to zone schemes, James fits in well. He thrives in zone coverage. He reads quarterbacks well, but even better, when he makes a read, he is decisive. He's aggressive. He goes after the ball.
Speaking of that aggressiveness, James is a willing run defender. In fact, it doesn't matter who is carrying the football. James is a willing and able tackler. He will never shy away from making the play if he's the one in position to do so. His aggression allows for him to hit unlike most corners can hit.
This past season, James tallied 10 passes defensed, 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions to go with 38 tackles overall.