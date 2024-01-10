Falcons make a move for Justin Fields in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Atlanta gets their quarterback, and then some.
By Ryan Heckman
In the fourth round, the Falcons look at revitalizing their defensive line. They will likely see Calais Campbell exit, whether it's to another team or via retirement at age 37. Adding one or two more guys up front is definitely necessary this offseason, and anytime you have the opportunity to draft a Georgia defender, it's usuaally a good idea to take it.
That's why Atlanta takes the best player available in Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse. The Falcons' run defense was outside the top half of the league this season, and Stackhouse is going to make a huge difference in that aspect. He stands 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and mans the middle just about as well as anybody.
Stackhouse has an under-appreciated talent against the run, too. He won't really engage his hands much until he sees the back hit a hole. Then, he'll disengage from an offensive lineman and make his move to stop the run from ever getting past the line of scrimmage. That's one of the things that stood out to me the most when looking at his scouting report.