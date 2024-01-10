Falcons make a move for Justin Fields in this 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Atlanta gets their quarterback, and then some.
By Ryan Heckman
Finally, in the final round we're addressing, the Falcons go after the son of Coach Prime, Shilo Sanders, a safety out of Colorado. Standing six feet with a lean frame, Sanders has room to add a bit more healthy weight. But, he knows how to hit. That's not in question.
Sanders is a menace in press and man coverage, but he is also a legitimate force against the run. His play style is more downhill than anything, and he's always looking to attack. On screens or quick tosses, he recognizes the play quickly and gets to the ball in a hurry. Like his father, the instincts are there.
If he is to make it at the NFL level, the biggest area he'll have to improve is when the play is behind him. He has the tendency to get beat on longer plays, which is why he fits best as a box safety.