Atlanta Falcons trade up in the second round to protect Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons followed up their first-round pick of Bijan Robinson by moving up from the 44th pick to 38th trading with the Colts. Atlanta traded the Colts the 44th and 110th picks in exchange for the 38th pick selecting offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron.
While Bergeron is a tackle the move likely signals a replacement for left guard whose current starting option would likely be Jalen Mayfield. It is a safe selection for Atlanta that makes what was already a strong offensive line arguably the best within the division further setting up a lethal running attack for success.
Desmond Ridder's path couldn't get any easier with Kyle Pitts and Drake London as primary targets and a great offensive line and rushing attack. Adding Bijan Robinson and Matthew Bergeron in the first two rounds of the draft further sends the message of how little that Ridder is going to have to do in this offense to have a lot of success.
Obviously, this pick will have a huge impact on Allgeier and Robinson as well considering left guard was one of the weakest spots remaining on the roster. With the rest of the starters from left to right being Jake Matthews, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary the Falcons have a reasonably affordable line while having reason to feel they could be the best run blocking unit in the conference. The 49ers and Eagles are both in this conversation as well but the addition of Bergeron bolsters Atlanta's argument.
This pick speaks to Fontenot and Smith clearly having a plan focusing on the defense in free agency and addressing their offensive issues in the first two rounds.
Bergeron played tackle at Syracuse but clearly would benefit from a move to guard and Atlanta took this into consideration. McGary is coming off his best season and isn't going to be moved and obviously, neither is long time Falcon Jake Matthews. Atlanta has their new left tackle and an exciting offense with the additions of Robinson and Bergeron