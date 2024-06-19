Atlanta Falcons training camp start date revealed by the NFL
July is looming which means training camp is looming. The dates for when the Atlanta Falcons will be back on the field has been released and, interestingly enough, veterans and rookies will report on the same day.
We are still just over a month away from the start but the excitement is palpable. This season holds a lot of promise and soon we will see players back on the field competing.
As you can see, the Atlanta Falcons will kick off their training camp on Saturday, July 24th. They will not be holding on-site open practices this year because of construction on IBM Performance Field. However, they will have two open practices in Buford at Seckinger High School. The first open practice is on day one—July 24th.
This is just under two weeks prior to their first preseason game. They will travel to Miami on August 9th to play the Dolphins, who they will also go against in joint practices.
Of course, the preseason is now only three weeks (plus the Hall of Fame game) and then the season will start for the Dirty Birds at home against Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While you can only watch the team twice this year, at least you don't have to travel to California to watch the team practice at a hotel like Cowboys fans have to. That's all I have to say.