6 Falcons UDFA signings who have a real chance to make the 53-man roster
By Ryan Heckman
O.J. Hiliare, WR
The wide receiver position is fairly talented at the top, with Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore rounding out the three starting spots. But, then you've got guys like veterans Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge, along with rookie sixth-round pick Casey Washington.
McCloud and Hodge have been around this league for a while, but neither one should be guaranteed a roster spot at this point. You'd have to think Washington sticks because he was invested in with draft capital.
But, there are a bunch of guys beyond those first six who are fighting for a spot, including Bowling Green product O.J. Hiliare. The six-foot Hiliare comes in with special teams experience and also offers prototypical size.
Jayden Price, CB
Once again, we're talking about that final cornerback spot. This time, it's Jayden Price who could find himself stealing the roster spot. Coming out of North Dakota State, Price offers solid size for the position, standing six feet tall and weighing around 185 pounds.
He's also a strong kid, having put up 14 reps on the bench press. Like Sao, he may have to contribute on special teams if he wants to earn a permanent job on the team. But, with his 4.45 speed and strength to boot, he just might be able to get it done.