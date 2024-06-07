6 Falcons UDFA signings who have a real chance to make the 53-man roster
By Ryan Heckman
Isaiah Wooden, WR
Like the previously-mentioned Hiliaire, Isaiah Wooden might also have a chance at sneaking his way onto the roster as the last wide receiver. The Utah State product is quite undersized, standing roughly 5-foot-8 and weighing around 170 pounds. But, he offers a ton of explosiveness with the ball in his hands.
Wooden has ran a 4.35 in his 40-yard dash and also would have qualified for the fastest 10-yard split by any player at this year's Combine, having run a 1.38 (this year's fastest was 1.47 seconds). If anything, Wooden's speed is going to be difficult not to notice throughout summer practices. Maybe, he could find himself contributing as a return man. It'll be tough to say goodbye to that kind of speed.
Nolan Potter, G
Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom are holding down the top two starting guard spots, but behind the two starters are Kyle Hinton and Jovaughn Gwyn. Hinton has only played 97 snaps in his two pro seasons while Gwyn played a single special teams snap in his rookie year for the Falcons in 2023.
Nolan Potter, out of Northern Illinois, could have a shot at beating out either Hinton or Gwyn as a reserve guard. There is no current, solidified veteran depth here, and Potter certainly has a chance to become the last interior lineman kept on the Falcons' roster.