3 veterans who won't make Falcons roster Week 1
By Ryan Heckman
Eddie Goldman, DT
Last year, the Falcons signed former Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman and it looked like a solid move. But then, Goldman opted to retire just weeks later. Earlier this offseason, Goldman unretired and was reinstated. He figured to come in second or third on the depth chart behind David Onyemata.
Already, Goldman has not been spotted at training camp. Head coach Arthur Smith had no update on Goldman during this past week, and called it a "personal issue." On one hand, we wish Goldman the best with whatever he is dealing with. But on the other hand, he's had things like this pop up in the past with Chicago, too, and had his future in question at times.
Once again now, his immediate future is in question, and in the same offseason he chose to come back to the game of football. Thus far, the Goldman experience isn't too positive. As much as he could potentially bring to this defensive line, as long as he's in shape and healthy, I don't see it happening.
The Falcons will probably end up keeping Onyemata and Timmy Horne at nose tackle, with the possibility of keeping a third guy like Carlos Davis, whom the team signed earlier in the offseason by way of Pittsburgh.