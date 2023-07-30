3 veterans who won't make Falcons roster Week 1
- A veteran tight end
- A mystery in the trenches
- A former second-round pick
By Ryan Heckman
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR
Wide receiver is a position group where the Falcons are hoping to see someone not named Drake London step up. Of course, we know what London can do. His near-30 percent target share last year was absolutely outrageous, and if his targets increase as the offense becomes more balanced, the sky is the limit for the 2022 first-round pick.
Next to London is likely going to be veteran Mack Hollins, who comes in as an underrated wide receiver from the Las Vegas Raiders. Last year was Hollins' first season being an integral part of an NFL offense, as he saw 94 targets and finished with 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns.
From there, the Falcons have a ton of guys they're looking to see step up. Scotty Miller will probably occupy the slot role after coming over from Tampa Bay, but beyond Miller it's a lot of question marks. One guy the league is still waiting on, though, is buried behind a few others on this depth chart, and that's former second rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
At this stage in his career, it's safe to call the Stanford product a bust. He had the looks of an NFL receiver, but has not yet been able to put it together. Of course, he could prove me wrong and finally come through, which would be a welcomed sight for the Falcons. But right now, he doesn't look like a guy who will make it onto that final roster.