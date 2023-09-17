Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers: Winners and Losers from 2023's week 2 game
Winner: CB A.J. Terrell
The Packers did complete a couple passes towards A.J. Terrell's way this game. However, they were both short completions and none of them went for over 10 yards. Terrell showed just who he was with the deep attempt knock away where the receiver had a step on him and his head wasn't turned. He knocked it away and forced a field goal attempt there. On another key third down, Terrell read the pattern and got in the way for what could have been a pick-six. While he didn't get the interception, the fact he forced the incompletion there was more than enough for the Falcons to keep momentum.
Loser: The Offensive Line
This is more about their play during the first half of the game. Early on, they were getting dominated and not able to give quarterback Desmond Ridder enough time to make plays. They weren't creating big holes for the run game. Even towards the end of the game, Ridder was having to roll out of the pocket and use his high-level mobility to find the passing lanes. Atlanta did end up having 446 total yards of offense and scored 25 points. But the Falcons need the offensive line to turn it on earlier in the game moving forward.
Winners: LBs Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss
Between the two of them, they only had 10 tackles, one sack, two tackles-for-loss and one quarterback hit. But the impact of their play was felt more from how they were able to stuff the gaps and play solidly in coverage. The Falcons had a combined defensive effort that held Green Bay's combined tight ends and running backs to five catches for 38 yards on six attempts for no touchdowns. They covered what they had to in coverage, got after the quarterback in the run game and really turned in a solid game, even if the stat sheet doesn't reflect it.