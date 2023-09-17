Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers: Winners and Losers from 2023's week 2 game
Loser: CB Tre Flowers
When the Packers needed a big completion on offense, they targeted Tre Flowers. Flowers allowed a lot of yards in chunks throughout the game and showed he doesn't belong on the field. Add in a defensive pass interference call and he was rightfully benched early in the game. Hopefully, Jeff Okudah can come back against the Lions. It would be super helpful to have him out there instead of Flowers, and he could really show off hs pedigree in the new defense.
Winner: QB Desmond Ridder
Despite a rough start that included the first interception of his career, Desmond Ridder showed why the Falcons have faith in him with some crucial passes to lead the offense to 13 points on their final three drives to win the game. He got his first fourth quarter comeback and game winning drive of the season in this one and finished with a combined 276 yards and two touchdowns on the game. Barring a couple of passes that weren't intercepted that probably should have been and the pass that actually was intercepted, there weren't many passes out there that Ridder would have wanted back.
Winner and Game MVP: RB Bijan Robinson
When a guy is selected in the top 10 of the draft, he needs to be impactful enough to help you win games when you need him to be. Bijan Robinson absolutely was that guy. With 19 carries for 124 yards on the ground and four catches for 48 receiving yards, the Falcons got their money's worth out of the rookie in this one. He didn't score a touchdown, but he had some crucial carries on third and fourth down to keep drives moving and gave the Falcons two explosive plays that later led to points. He's this game's MVP.
