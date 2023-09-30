Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Time, Location, Streaming, & More: Everything you need to know
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will get their only stand-alone game of the season when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday morning. The game is important for two teams that were just embarrassed.
The Jaguars were solidly beaten by C.J. Stroud and a Houston Texans team that is surprisingly fun to watch early on this season. The Falcons were beaten by the Lions with the offense managing only six points and the Lions putting the game out of reach late in the second half.
Both rosters know the importance of this game and will be motivated to set the tone early for what should be a great NFL Sunday.
The game will be available only on streaming services with ESPN+ streaming the regular broadcast of the game while Disney+ will be doing a Toy Story-themed broadcast. The only way to watch the game will be through one of the two services with it not being broadcast on NFL Network or any local channels.
Atlanta and Jacksonville will kick off at 9:30 AM EST giving Falcons fans a chance to get their dose of disappointment early in the day. Atlanta should expect this to be a close game but dropping their second straight wouldn't be a shock considering the talent on this Jacksonville roster.
For Falcons fans the expectation should simply be taking a step forward from last week and putting together a consistent offensive attack. While moral victories are a slippery slope this game has arguably the most talented offense and quarterback that Atlanta will face this season.
Putting together consistent drives and keeping it close should be considered a win for a group that clearly has a lot of winnable games down the stretch and should continue to improve as adjustments are made throughout the season