Atlanta Falcons were interested in landing current division rival
By Nick Halden
We are to what is by far the most boring part of the year for Atlanta Falcons fans. The preseason is a full summer away and free agency and the draft are firmly behind us. Overreacting to practice reps and sifting through the bargain aisles of free agency is what remains of the team's offseason.
Though there continues to be interesting headlines and comments coming out of Atlanta. This week's most interesting story is the confirmation that Atlanta did chase after division rival Mike Evans. Evans re-signed with the Bucs on a lucrative long-term deal that was the right move for the receivers.
The veteran has continued to be quietly elite ranking 33rd in the league in all-time receiving yards. A healthy season of the same level of production from Evans would move the veteran into the early twenties all time. An incredible accomplishment when you consider the dysfunction and struggles in Tampa around the Tom Brady seasons.
Mike Evans in Atlanta is a fun angle to consider with Pitts, London, Robinson, and Evans easily forming the best group of weapons in the league. Atlanta settling for Darnell Mooney is still a great move but one that doesn't have close to the same ceiling that Evans would have brought.
Beyond the fit on offense, you have to consider as well the ability to steal an impact player from your division rival. This is Tampa and Atlanta's division race to lose. New Orleans badly needs a rebuild and the Panthers are completely lost unable to push the roster in the right direction.
Taking Mike Evans away from Tampa would have been the move that clearly put Atlanta in the division lead. Despite this, opting for a cheaper option and keeping the door open to paying Pitts and London may have been the right decision long term.