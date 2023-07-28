Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24
Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24
Where Atlanta Falcons starting QB, RB, FB rank in Madden 24
Quarterback:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Desmond Ridder
70
33rd
Running back:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Cordarrelle Patterson
85
14th
Bijan Robinson
81
22nd
Tyler Allgeier
78
33rd
Fullback:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Keith Smith
63
17th
While I opened all of this up explaining why you shouldn't complain about ratings, I am going to throw my advice out the window and explain why some of these rankings are totally wrong.
At quarterback, it seems like Madden decided to use a more sensible version of Chris Simms's QB rankings, which really doesn't say much. I don't know what to say when you give Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud higher ratings than Desmond Ridder. Blasphemy.
I know how special Bijan Robinson is as a talent but why does he deserve to be 11 ranks higher than Tyler Allgeier? I guess my reasoning still stands—$$$.
And who knew there were even 16 fullbacks left in the NFL to grade higher than Keith Smith?