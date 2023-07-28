Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24

Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24

By Grayson Freestone

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 7
Next

Where Atlanta Falcons starting QB, RB, FB rank in Madden 24

Quarterback:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Desmond Ridder

70

33rd

Running back:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Cordarrelle Patterson

85

14th

Bijan Robinson

81

22nd

Tyler Allgeier

78

33rd

Fullback:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Keith Smith

63

17th

While I opened all of this up explaining why you shouldn't complain about ratings, I am going to throw my advice out the window and explain why some of these rankings are totally wrong.

At quarterback, it seems like Madden decided to use a more sensible version of Chris Simms's QB rankings, which really doesn't say much. I don't know what to say when you give Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Bryce Young, and C.J. Stroud higher ratings than Desmond Ridder. Blasphemy.

I know how special Bijan Robinson is as a talent but why does he deserve to be 11 ranks higher than Tyler Allgeier? I guess my reasoning still stands—$$$.

And who knew there were even 16 fullbacks left in the NFL to grade higher than Keith Smith?

Home/Atlanta Falcons News