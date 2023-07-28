Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24

Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24

By Grayson Freestone

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Where Atlanta Falcons starting WR & TE rank in Madden 24

Wide receiver:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Drake London

80

47th

Mack Hollins

74

99th

Tight end:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Kyle Pitts

87

6th

Jonnu Smith

74

29th

Find me someone who can name 46 wide receivers better than Drake London and I will point you out a fool. London will prove that rating and ranking wrong from game one—although I think he already has.

Madden players love speed and speed is something that Kyle Pitts has more than enough of, especially relative to the position. That is why he has a good rating despite being on the Atlanta Falcons.

