Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24
Where Atlanta Falcons starting WR & TE rank in Madden 24
Wide receiver:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Drake London
80
47th
Mack Hollins
74
99th
Tight end:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Kyle Pitts
87
6th
Jonnu Smith
74
29th
Find me someone who can name 46 wide receivers better than Drake London and I will point you out a fool. London will prove that rating and ranking wrong from game one—although I think he already has.
Madden players love speed and speed is something that Kyle Pitts has more than enough of, especially relative to the position. That is why he has a good rating despite being on the Atlanta Falcons.