Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24
Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24
Where Atlanta Falcons starting OL rank in Madden 24
Offensive tackle:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Jake Matthews
82
21st
Kaleb McGary
78
35th
Offensive guard:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Chris Lindstrom
93
2nd
Matthew Bergeron
71
48th
Center:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Drew Dalman
73
19th
There isn't really much to teardown here. They are fair rankings but there should not be a player who has a rating six points higher than Chris Lindstrom. Zack Martin has a 99 rating, who ever would have thought they would give a Cowboys player a high rating?
The thing about the offensive line for the Falcons is that they excel as run blockers, so they might not be the ideal unit to have blocking for you in Madden. Passing has usually been the go-to for most players but the Falcons would still be a fun team to use.