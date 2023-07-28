Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24

Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24

By Grayson Freestone

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Where Atlanta Falcons starting OL rank in Madden 24

Offensive tackle:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Jake Matthews

82

21st

Kaleb McGary

78

35th

Offensive guard:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Chris Lindstrom

93

2nd

Matthew Bergeron

71

48th

Center:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Drew Dalman

73

19th

There isn't really much to teardown here. They are fair rankings but there should not be a player who has a rating six points higher than Chris Lindstrom. Zack Martin has a 99 rating, who ever would have thought they would give a Cowboys player a high rating?

The thing about the offensive line for the Falcons is that they excel as run blockers, so they might not be the ideal unit to have blocking for you in Madden. Passing has usually been the go-to for most players but the Falcons would still be a fun team to use.

