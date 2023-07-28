Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24

Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24

By Grayson Freestone

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 7
Next

Where Atlanta Falcons starting DL & LB rank in Madden 24

Defensive line:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Grady Jarrett

86

17th

Calais Campbell

85

21st

Outside linebacker:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Lorenzo Carter

77

29th

Bud Dupree

73

48th

Arnold Ebiketie

71

63rd

Middle linebacker:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Kaden Elliss

73

39th

Mykal Walker

73

39th

Troy Andersen

63

75th

The ratings for the Falcons' front seven are weird. They aren't rated based on the potential starting lineup. Arnold Ebiketie and Troy Andersen are projected to be starters yet they have lower ratings compared to others. But it does make sense since the other players have more experience in the NFL

Kaden Elliss isn't necessarily a middle linebacker since he will line up as an edge rusher at times. And what did Troy Andersen do to deserve a 63 overall rating? That is sickeningly low.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News