Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24
Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24
Where Atlanta Falcons starting DL & LB rank in Madden 24
Defensive line:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Grady Jarrett
86
17th
Calais Campbell
85
21st
Outside linebacker:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Lorenzo Carter
77
29th
Bud Dupree
73
48th
Arnold Ebiketie
71
63rd
Middle linebacker:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Kaden Elliss
73
39th
Mykal Walker
73
39th
Troy Andersen
63
75th
The ratings for the Falcons' front seven are weird. They aren't rated based on the potential starting lineup. Arnold Ebiketie and Troy Andersen are projected to be starters yet they have lower ratings compared to others. But it does make sense since the other players have more experience in the NFL
Kaden Elliss isn't necessarily a middle linebacker since he will line up as an edge rusher at times. And what did Troy Andersen do to deserve a 63 overall rating? That is sickeningly low.