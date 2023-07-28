Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24

Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24

By Grayson Freestone

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Where Atlanta Falcons starting CB & S rank in Madden 24

Cornerback:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

A.J. Terrell

87

11th

Jeff Okudah

77

52nd

Mike Hughes

77

52nd

Safety:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Jessie Bates III

91

5th

Richie Grant

77

51st

A.J. Terrell had a down year but it is still good to see that he has a solid rating.

Why in the heck do Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes have the same ratings? While Okudah wasn't great last season, he was better than Mike Hughes. And although both are former first-round picks, Jeff Okudah is the much more talented player—all due respect to Hughes.

Madden does separate safeties with free and strong safeties but I just combined the two since they are less distinguished positions nowadays. Anyways, Richie Grant should be higher than what he is.

