Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24
Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24
Where Atlanta Falcons starting CB & S rank in Madden 24
Cornerback:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
A.J. Terrell
87
11th
Jeff Okudah
77
52nd
Mike Hughes
77
52nd
Safety:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Jessie Bates III
91
5th
Richie Grant
77
51st
A.J. Terrell had a down year but it is still good to see that he has a solid rating.
Why in the heck do Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes have the same ratings? While Okudah wasn't great last season, he was better than Mike Hughes. And although both are former first-round picks, Jeff Okudah is the much more talented player—all due respect to Hughes.
Madden does separate safeties with free and strong safeties but I just combined the two since they are less distinguished positions nowadays. Anyways, Richie Grant should be higher than what he is.