Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24
Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24
Where Atlanta Falcons starting K & P rank in Madden 24
Kicker:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Younghoe Koo
80
5th
Punter:
Name
Player rating
Position rank
Bradley Pinion
76
14th
Time to revolt; Younghoe Koo deserves to have a rating above 80. He is popular, a legend, and a pretty darn good placekicker.
Bradley Pinion, on the other hand, might have a pretty favorable rating. When you look deeper into his stats from last year, he wasn't great.