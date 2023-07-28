Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Where each starter ranks at their position in Madden 24

Here is where each starter for the Atlanta Falcons ranks at their position in the upcoming video game Madden 24

By Grayson Freestone

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 7
Next

Where Atlanta Falcons starting K & P rank in Madden 24

Kicker:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Younghoe Koo

80

5th

Punter:

Name

Player rating

Position rank

Bradley Pinion

76

14th

Time to revolt; Younghoe Koo deserves to have a rating above 80. He is popular, a legend, and a pretty darn good placekicker.

Bradley Pinion, on the other hand, might have a pretty favorable rating. When you look deeper into his stats from last year, he wasn't great.

manual

Home/Atlanta Falcons News