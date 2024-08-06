Atlanta Falcons will continue to face questions at quarterback this season
By Nick Halden
As we near the halfway point of the Atlanta Falcons camp it has become clear Michael Penix Jr. is capable of the backup role. While the rookie has struggled at times the ability and promise are evident.
This should spell the end of Taylor Heinicke's time with Atlanta if Penix continues to look solid throughout the preseason. Atlanta has somewhat set itself up for failure with the addition of Penix and Cousins both under contract for the same amount of seasons.
Cousins is going to have the added pressure of Penix looming as long as he remains the starter. The flipside of this is the Penix struggles, and the draft pick appears to be wasted. No matter how it plays out for Atlanta the next 2-3 years will be filled with quarterback speculation and questions.
While media perception isn't the reality of the locker room at some point it will prove to be a distraction. Consider Atlanta's first four games of the season it is very feasible that the Falcons lose three of those games.
If that is the case, how quickly does the media and fanbase turn on Cousins? How quickly does the locker room begin to question their leader? Winning cures all and if the Falcons do what they haven't for the last half decade this could be avoided.
No matter how it plays out barring Cousins being the MVP there is going to be a section of fans and media always ready to start Penix. Despite Cousins' contract keeping the quarterback in the starting lineup for at least two seasons.
If you believed that strongly in Penix it made far more sense for the team to draft the quarterback and sign a lesser bridge quarterback. Using the 8th overall pick for a player who could have made an impact in 2024 or 2025. Not a promising player who no matter how he plays will be stuck holding a clipboard.