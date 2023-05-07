Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of the 2023 NFL Draft
Loser: Matt Hennessy & Jalen Mayfield, OG, Atlanta Falcons
On the other side of things, the Atlanta Falcons second-round pick proved that the team doesn't have much trust in Matt Hennessy or Jalen Mayfield (shocking, I know).
The Falcons wouldn't have taken an offensive lineman in the second round if they didn't plan on him starting right away. Matthew Bergeron should be seen as the frontrunner to be the starting left guard. Meanwhile, prior to the draft, the job seemed to be Matt Hennessy's after he was moved to LG last year, where he played pretty well until an early injury struck.
For Jalen Mayfield, the writing has been on the wall since his rookie season concluded. There wasn't much to like about his first season in the NFL and then his second year was washed away by injury. He didn't really have much of a shot to take a starting spot but he is just included in here for formalities.