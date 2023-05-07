Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of the 2023 NFL Draft
Loser: Mike Hughes, CB, Atlanta Falcons
Mike Hughes signed with the Atlanta Falcons when the team only had A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, and Dee Alford, now they have A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Jeff Okudah, and Clark Phillips III.
The selection of Clark Phillips in the fourth round felt like a selection based off of value instead of need. Mike Hughes signed to potentially be the starting nickel corner but now he will have to compete with Dee Alford and Clark Phillips.
I won't go as far as to say that Hughes lost his position on the depth chart but rather lost a significant amount of snaps. The Falcons are going to want to get Alford and Phillips out on the field, which puts Hughes on the bench.