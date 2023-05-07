Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of the 2023 NFL Draft
Loser: Ryan Nielsen, DC, Atlanta Falcons
After the Atlanta Falcons decided to use a top-ten pick on an offensive player, many figured that they would turn around and use their next pick on a defensive player, but that did not end up happening.
The Falcons waited until the third round when they took an edge rusher in Zach Harrison who has all the tools you want from a player at his position but has never fully put it together. They also took a defender in the fourth and seventh rounds, but Ryan Nielsen not being able to land an elite talent was not ideal for him.
However, he was definitely a winner during free agency as he was able to land a couple of his former players in New Orleans, as well as an elite safety in Jessie Bates. All told overall he is pretty happy with how this offseason has gone for him, even if he didn't get a top talent in the draft.