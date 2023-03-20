Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers from start of free agency
Loser: Drake London
Drake London handled the immediate pressure of being the Falcons' number-one wide receiver perfectly. However, he had more help around him than he does right now as this is now the exact opposite situation that Kyle Pitts is in.
Sure, Kyle Pitts will line up outside plenty of times but London still needs more help at his own position. As we sit right now, he has Frank Darby and Jared Bernhardt right behind him. The Falcons haven't brought in another receiver and that could prove to be a fatal mistake.
Without a doubt, they have a plan for the position but it would have been nice to land a top wide receiver by now as the market is drying up quickly. If they don't add one of the few good receivers remaining, then they will have to use a high draft pick on the position.