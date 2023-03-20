Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers from start of free agency
Winner: Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett has long been looking for help next to him on the Falcons defensive line. He has basically been a one-man show for over five years now.
Last year, he received some resemblance of help by way of a strong season by Ta'Quon Graham, until Graham, unfortunately, sustained a season-ending injury. Hopefully, he will be back and healthy by the time training camp starts.
The Falcons signed veteran David Onyemata who will take a lot of pressure off of Grady's shoulders. He now gets to play alongside two quality players who can now help him get after the passer or ball carrier.