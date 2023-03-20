Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers from start of free agency
Winner: Desmond Ridder
The biggest winner for the Atlanta Falcons is Desmond Ridder who has basically been told he will be given the keys to the offense.
It seems doubtful, at this point, that the Falcons will pursue Lamar Jackson. That is a huge win for Ridder. The team signed Taylor Heinicke to a modest contract and he immediately told the public that he will be the backup to Ridder. If you are Ridder, you have to have all the excitement and confidence in the world.
While the media may not be giving him the respect he deserves, he will almost undoubtedly get to prove everyone wrong. The Falcons just told Desmond Ridder what they think about him and it was all positive.