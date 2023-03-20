Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers from start of free agency
Loser: Falcons' outside pass rush
Kaden Elliss and Lorenzo Carter; those are the two outside pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons have signed this offseason to add to a group that has Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Ade Ogundeji.
Elliss won't even be strictly a pass rusher, so the team has basically added no one considering Carter was here last season. The group was nowhere close to good enough last season and they are, at the most, only a tick better right now.
Granted, the outside pass rushers in this year's free agency class were quite dismal, but they still can't afford to sit and wait. The market is now even drier so now it looks like they will have to rely on those players they already have and possibly a rookie or two. The good news is that the interior of the defensive line should be much better when the Falcons take the field again.