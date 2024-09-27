Atlanta Falcons with a chance to even the score for last season's disrespect
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints split last season's series with only one team offering disrespect. There is no love lost between the Falcons, Saints, and their respective fanbases. It is one of the few heated rivalries still left in the league and one New Orleans only added fuel to last season.
With Atlanta's season all but over the Saints throttled Atlanta 41-17 to end their season. The Saints lined up in victory formation to take a knee and end Atlanta's postseason hopes. Only as current Brown and former Saint Jameis Winston put his team into victory formation he made a different call. Faking the kneel and handing the ball to his back to go crashing into the line for a touchdown.
New Orleans decision to score from victory formation was disrespectful and illogical
It was complete disrespect from the Saints and all the Falcons could do was take another blow to what seemed to be a cursed season. Now, however, Atlanta will have a chance at revenge with a capable quarterback and greatly improved defense.
What makes the decision to run the ball from victory formation so frustrating is the complete disrespect. You're in control of the game and signaling to Atlanta the misery will finally end. To run a play in that situation is both disrespectful and puts Atlanta's defenders in a possibly precarious position as they look not to jump aggressively at the snap expecting the game to end.
It is typical of a franchise famous for a defensive bounty scandal and a defense consistently pushing things to the edge. In truth, if the Saints had lined up to continue running up the score Atlanta wouldn't have stopped them. The defense had no answers that day and at times appeared to have let go of the rope.
After a long season of injuries and Desmond Ridder playing quarterback it is hard to blame the frustration. New Orleans was the far superior team that day there is no arguing that. Just as there is no arguing the fact that in the game's final moment instead of winning with grace or even choosing to run the score up and dare Atlanta to stop them, the Saints chose the most disrespectful of endings.
It is a new season and this game has much riding on it for the Falcons' 2024 hopes. However, for Atlanta's returning players this memory cannot be forgotten and Atlanta cannot let the chance to even the score slip past them. This game is far more important than what happened last season but the moment shouldn't be forgotten and should be returned if the Falcons are given the chance.