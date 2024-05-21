Atlanta Falcons worst moves of the offseason
By Nick Halden
2. Trice is the lone edge rusher added this offseason
If the Falcons' plan was Michael Penix Jr. 8th overall their free agency and trades should have reflected that. Part of the frustration with the pick was the understanding of how desperate they have been at the edge position. You have Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter as your primary options and neither player is a proven starter. Both have very clear concerns and Atlanta needed to add at least one high-upside rookie or proven veteran.
The team opted to do neither and simply be content with drafting Trice and sitting back and hoping it doesn't come back to haunt them. Suggestions that the team was attempting to trade back up after taking Penix should be ignored. The Falcons understand the volatility of draft day trades and that shouldn't have been their lone path to adding an edge rusher.
While the team wouldn't have been able to make all the moves on offense, they did there were edge rushing upgrades in both free agency and the trade market. It is hard to believe that the team truly believed their best path to improving the position was drafting Penix and hanging their hopes on a trade-up that didn't happen. This position remains the biggest concern for the Falcons.