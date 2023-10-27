Atlanta Falcons would be the perfect landing spot for Chase Young
By Nick Halden
As we get closer to the NFL trade deadline it is clear the Atlanta Falcons need to consider adding a receiver and an edge rusher. At receiver, Atlanta relies on Drake London while still searching for the second and third options. Mack Hollins seems to be falling out of favor with his snap count going down.
While adding to the receiver position should be a consideration Atlanta's priority should be at the edge position. Lorenzo Carter and Bud Dupree have both played well but neither is getting to the quarterback consistently.
Atlanta's best pass rushers have often come from the defensive interior speaking to just how great a high-level edge rusher could be for this defense. When looking around the league at who could be on the market and a fit for Atlanta Chase Young stands out as the obvious target.
Young hasn't lived up to expectations for Washington leading to the team opting not to exercise his fifth-year option. This leaves Young as an expensive rental but one that would perfectly complete an Atlanta Falcons defense that is firmly playing as a top-ten unit.
Young is exactly what this team needs giving them a consistent threat to get at the quarterback that will take pressure off of Atlanta's defensive linemen that are doing the heavy lifting. While Young is going to break containment and make mistakes at times his ceiling and ability to get to the quarterback offset these concerns.
It would be the perfect rental for Terry Fontenot and a front office that can likely find a receiver to contribute for a much cheaper price. Jefferson could still prove to be that missing piece with the receiver still settling into the Atlanta offense.
Going after Chase Young is going to cost Atlanta, however, the potential payoff and the chance to re-sign the edge rusher this team is missing offsets these concerns. Atlanta is unlikely to be in the position to draft a player of his impact with the picks they spend to acquire him. Fontenot shouldn't hesitate if the deal is anything close to reasonable to get it done.