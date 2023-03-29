Fansided
Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day

Missouri v Georgia
Missouri v Georgia / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
Falcons' batting order

Now we will get to the offensive lineup by placing these players in a batting lineup 1-9. No need to waste time, here it is:

Order

Name

Position

1.

Younghoe Koo

2B

2.

Cordarrelle Patterson

RF

3.

Kyle Pitts

3B

4.

Jonnu Smith

DH

5.

Troy Anderson

LF

6.

Drake London

1B

7.

Keith Smith

C

8.

Jessie Bates

CF

9.

Avery Williams

SS

Designing a batting order is not the easiest thing to do, there are so many varying strategies and preferences.

I chose Younghoe Koo to hit leadoff because he brings energy, CP is second for his presumed bat skills, and Pitts is third for his ability to adjust to the situation. Then I chose Jonnu Smith because I wanted a big and strong designated hitter, who also has decent speed. I could see Smith launching a ball 500 feet.

Then Troy Anderson and Drake London provide more power right behind Jonnu. Keith Smith seems like a boom-or-bust batter and then Jessie Bates brings some value to the bottom of the lineup. And finally, I slotted Avery Williams at nine because I love having another 'leadoff' hitter at the bottom of the order.

As I said at the beginning, this team will put up a better fight against the Braves than the Washington Nationals will tomorrow. Although, I know I just jinxed it, so blame me if the Braves start 0-1.

