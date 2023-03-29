Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
First baseman: Drake London (WR - Atlanta Falcons)
Drake London doesn't have incredible top-end speed, so we stick him at first base. For what he may lack in top-end speed, he more than makes up for in size and reaction time.
As a first baseman, you need to have a quick reaction time, you need to be long, and you need to be flexible. We just watched London play 17 games last year and he has all of those traits. The only thing that he might be missing, is being left-handed, but we will pretend like he is.
Drake London is also a dynamic athlete in general. You have probably seen a certain video of him on the basketball court, so I have zero doubt his transition to baseball would be smooth.