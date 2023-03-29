Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
Second baseman: Younghoe Koo (K - Atlanta Falcons)
You cannot leave Younghoe Koo off of any list, he is just special. He has the body type to play second base and I am sure he has the athletic ability—sadly, we only get to see him take a few steps and kick a ball.
We have all seen his workout videos, he is more than just a kicker, he is an athlete. He used to be a soccer player, so he has the agility to make plays up the middle. And if his arm is a quarter as good as his leg, then we are in business.
There is nothing that Koo couldn't do, and that includes playing second base. We also could leave him off of this team.