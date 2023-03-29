Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
Shortstop: Avery Williams (RB - Atlanta Falcons)
This one just makes sense, Avery Williams is one of the quickest players on the Atlanta Falcons. He is an excellent player who was flipped from cornerback to running back so that he could show off his quickness, which might be the most important trait for a shortstop. While Avery may be a little small, he can surely make plays in the open field.
He is one of the only candidates on the Falcons to play this position. Atlanta's roster doesn't exactly match a team like the Dolphins who have a bunch of agile burners.
Nevertheless, I like this fit, but the only question would be his arm strength throwing to Drake London over at first base.