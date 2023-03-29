Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
Third baseman: Kyle Pitts (TE - Atlanta Falcons)
This was one of the more difficult positions to fill but Kyle Pitts seems like an oversized option to man the position.
At third base, you want a powerful player who is relatively quick on his feet and can dive to make plays on the ball. Pitts is a freak of nature, his size and speed are as rare as it gets. He is also very powerful, so he fits the traits of a third-baseman.
He may be a little large for the position but who cares if he can make the plays? He won't be afraid, he can reach anything, he is quick on his feet, and he has a powerful body that can rocket the ball to first base.