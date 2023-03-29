Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
Left fielder: Troy Anderson (LB - Atlanta Falcons)
This might seem like a curious choice but it makes sense. Troy Anderson is another freaky athlete, the dude played running back, quarterback, and linebacker in college—he also ran a 4.42 forty-yard dash.
I don't doubt his ability to do anything. He will be able to get to his spots when the ball is hit toward him and while left fielders aren't necessarily known for their strong arms, no one is going to complain if they do have one, and I would suspect that Anderson could launch the ball to home plate.
Left fielders are also known to be powerful bats, and I wouldn't doubt Troy's ability to hit homeruns.