Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
Right fielder: Cordarrelle Patterson (RB - Atlanta Falcons)
We had to get Cordarrelle Patterson in here somewhere and truth be told, I would take a baseball team that has Cordarrelle at every position if I could.
Much like Troy Anderson, I wouldn't doubt Patterson's ability to do anything. He has proven to be a dynamic athlete in the NFL and one can reason the same would be true in baseball.
Patterson has the speed to run the ball down and I am sure he can throw a baseball to home plate with amazing velocity. He has expressed interest to throw a pass in the NFL, so would it really be that big of a stretch?
I would also like to see what he could do with a bat. Seems like a perfect 40-40 candidate, just like the Braves' current right fielder.