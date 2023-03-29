Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
Center fielder: Jessie Bates (S - Atlanta Falcons)
Jessie Bates isn't the fastest player on the Atlanta Falcons but he has shown that he can track down the ball better than anyone in the NFL. He is a ballhawk and that is the best attribute for a centerfielder.
Bates can identify where a ball will land, meaning he can get a good jump and will get to almost anything. He is a player that plays faster on the field than the 4.5 forty-yard dash he ran at the NFL Combine back in 2018.
Bates would be required to cover the most ground on the field—the exact thing he does in the NFL