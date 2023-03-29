Baseball lineup made of Falcons' players in honor of MLB Opening Day
9 of 10
Starting pitcher: Feleipe Franks (TE - Atlanta Falcons)
Hey! We found a use for Feleipe Franks!
All jokes aside, if you didn't already know, Franks was selected by the Boston Red Sox as a pitcher in the 2019 MLB Draft. He actually signed with them as well. This all happened while he was still at Florida playing quarterback.
It really isn't that surprising. Sure, he didn't have a good season this past year—at all—nevertheless, he is one heck of an athlete. He is big, tall, and has a strong arm. He was brought in as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons as a quarterback and has actually thrown more picks in his career than he has catches—one interception to zero catches.
There isn't a better candidate on this Atlanta Falcons' roster to throw a pitch in the MLB than Feleipe Franks.