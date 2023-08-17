Bengals vs. Falcons prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 2 (Back the Dirty Birds)
The Falcons defense looked dominant in Week 1 of the NFL preseason against the Miami Dolphins.
The Atlanta Falcons have historically not been a great preseason team, but they came out firing against the Miami Dolphins, prancing to a 19-3 victory.
They'll host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, who lost in a blowout to the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 36-19.
So, how should we handle betting on this interconference showdown? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Bengals vs. Falcons odds, spread, and total
Bengals vs. Falcons prediction and pick
The most impressive part of the Falcons performance against the Dolphins was the dominance of their defense. They forced four turnovers and didn't allow a touchdown all game. We already knew this defense would look like a brand new unit this season, but we were all surprised by how strong their backups looked against Miami.
Now, we'll get to see the starters go to work, including the Falcons debut of Bijan Robinson. That should be great news against a Bengals team who, even if they play their starters, will be without their quarterback, Joe Burrow. That alone should give a leg up to the Falcons in this game.
Zac Taylor, based on his preseason history, doesn't care whether his teams win or lose in the preseason. He uses these games purely as a tool to evaluate his players. He's just 3-8 in the preseason as head coach of Cincinnati.
All signs point to the Falcons to win with margin in Week 2 action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!