Best available receivers for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 free agency
Atlanta's lack of receiver depth opens up endless fits in free agency
By Nick Halden
1. Calvin Ridley
The best receiver still on the free agent market is former Atlanta Falcon Calvin Ridley. Ridley is coming off of a solid season with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars and seems headed to free agency. A return to Atlanta could be complicated but it is something that the team should be open to.
For those that haven't please take the time to read Calvin Ridley's own words as to how things ended in Atlanta. With this information in mind, perhaps Ridley isn't going to want to return to Atlanta or perhaps it is a great chance to re-write how things ended.
Drake London, Calvin Ridley, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts would arguably give the Falcons the most complete group of weapons in the NFC. Ridley is an elite route runner and would fit in well with the options the Falcons currently have on their roster.
Calvin Ridley returning to Atlanta is exactly the type of move that this team needs to make to fix a receiving group that currently is Drake London against the world. Whether or not they will be willing to spend big at the position is another question entirely when you consider the needs at quarterback and edge rusher.