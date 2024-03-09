Best available receivers for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 free agency
Atlanta's lack of receiver depth opens up endless fits in free agency
By Nick Halden
4. Olamide Zaccheaus
Would the Falcons consider reuniting with another former Atlanta receiver? After a failed year in Philly, the price will likely be down for a player who two years ago had over 500-yards and was the second option in Atlanta. While he is obviously not suited for this role Atlanta could use him as the 3rd or 4th option at the position.
Olamide is a better player than anyone Atlanta had behind Drake London in the position last season. Another season in Atlanta wouldn't be a bad idea for either side.
5. Chris Conley
Chris Conley is a great depth piece that this roster is missing. Conley isn't going to put up big numbers but he is a capable depth piece. Something that this team is clearly lacking and has been for much of the past three seasons. You also have a player that is coming from the same style of offense in San Francisco to what Zac Robinson will want to run in Atlanta. The fit makes sense for both sides and would bring Conley back to Georgia. This is especially a great fit if Atlanta finds their second option in the draft.