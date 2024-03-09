Best available receivers for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 free agency
Atlanta's lack of receiver depth opens up endless fits in free agency
By Nick Halden
6. Odell Beckham Jr.
The problem with this move for the Falcons is you will be paying for a name as much as you will be for the production. Odell can still play at a high level for short bursts but isn't close to the player he once was. Whether it is the stardom of New York or simply injuries he has never lived up to the early seasons he put together with the Giants.
His best moments happened two seasons ago with the Rams early in the Super Bowl before his injury. Atlanta signing Beckham is a risk but one that is going to sell jerseys and bring more attention to their franchise. It is a solid business investment even if the on-field production doesn't match the contract.
7. Gabriel Davis
The Bills are tearing down the team that could never find a way to beat Patrick Mahomes. It seems this will likely include moving on from their much-maligned receiver. Davis has a habit of making big plays in unexpected moments and that is a skill set Atlanta badly needs. It is a clear fit with Zac Robinson as well and could be a signing even if the Falcons attack the position in the draft.