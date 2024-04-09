Best edge options for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024 NFL draft
By Nick Halden
2. Laiatu Latu
If Terry Fontenot wants to trade down in this year's draft it makes sense and could result in this selection. Latu is going to fall in this draft a bit based on injury concerns and Dallas Turner being more of a safe pick.
There is an argument that the safe pick is what Atlanta needs to make at the position. Considering this is the same franchise that took Vic Beasley Jr. and Takk McKinley this isn't a tough argument to make. However, playing it safe isn't how Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have worked together thus far.
Latu has arguably the highest ceiling of any of the edge rushers in this draft. He is an exciting prospect who has an argument to be every bit as talented as Turner. Atlanta's selling point could be trading back to add draft picks and still getting who they believe to be a franchise player at edge.
Whether it is a surprise prospect falling due to teams overvaluing quarterbacks or a team trading up for Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy the Falcons are in the driver's seat. Needing so many depth pieces heading into the draft it is easy to make the case that trading down and drafting Latu is the team's best option.