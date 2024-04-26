Best memes and tweets from fans reacting to Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr.
Fans reacts to the Atlanta Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
We finally have our answer as to what the Atlanta Falcons were planning on doing over the past handful of months and fans certainly have their own opinion on everything.
After the drafting of Michael Penix Jr., fans had these reactions and memes to the decision the Atlanta Falcons made in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Falcons fans react to the drafting of Michael Penix Jr. in the first round
It may not be the most popular pick but it was the right pick for the Atlanta Falcons. I stand on that hill.
However, I understand why people are less than enthused. Let's look at some of the best reactions and memes from the eighth-overall pick.