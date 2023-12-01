Best NFL Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Jets in Week 13
Breaking down our three best player prop bets for Sunday's Week 13 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.
By Jovan Alford
The Atlanta Falcons will look to snap their two-game road losing streak on Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Atlanta snapped its three-game losing streak last week with a 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Most bettors will likely pass on this game, as a matchup between Desmond Ridder and Tim Boyle doesn't sound fun. However, I found two Falcons props that might pique your interest and a Jets prop involving their best offensive player.
- Drake London OVER 43.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Tyler Allgeier OVER 32.5 rushing yards (-110)
- Garrett Wilson OVER 55.5 receiving yards (-115)
Drake London OVER 43.5 receiving yards (-115)
We’re taking a risk playing the OVER on London’s prop, as he’ll be followed by Jets CB Sauce Gardner. This season, the Jets are ranked sixth in DVOA-WR, per ftnfantasy.com. However, they’re allowing 60.1 receiving yards per game to WR1s, making this a solid opportunity for London.
London has gone OVER 43.5 receiving yards in six out of 10 games this season, but he’s only averaging 40.8 receiving yards per game. In a game where we might not see a lot of points on the scoreboard, we might be sweating a couple of these player props.
Tyler Allgeier OVER 32.5 rushing yards (-110)
The second-year running back is coming off a solid game against the New Orleans Saints last week, where he had 64 yards on 10 carries. Allgeier has done a good job of being productive despite sharing the backfield with rookie Bijan Robinson.
Through 11 games this season, Allgeier has 466 yards and three touchdowns on 135 carries (3.5 YPC). He has a chance to build off last week’s performance against the Jets, who have allowed 140.3 rushing yards per game this season (second-most in the NFL).
Allgeier has gone OVER 32.5 rushing yards in seven out of 11 games, but he’s only averaging 29.8 rushing yards per game on the road. For the Falcons to win on Sunday, they must run the ball successfully with Allgeier and Robinson.
Garrett Wilson OVER 51.5 receiving yards (-115)
The Tim Boyle experience wasn’t anything special to watch last week, but it was good to see Garrett Wilson still involved in the offense. The second-year receiver had seven receptions (10 targets) for 44 yards against the Dolphins.
It hasn’t been an easy season for the Jets or Wilson, but they are still pushing through despite the ugly quarterback play. Wilson will look to make some plays against the Falcons, who are ranked 28th in DVOA-WR1 and allow 77.5 receiving yards per game to the position, per ftnfantasy.com. The young wide receiver has gone OVER 51.5 receiving yards in seven out of 11 games.
